Woodward orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor victims of Atlanta spa killings

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered all flags at city facilities to be flown at half staff to honor victims of the Atlanta spa killings.

“Spokane sends it deepest sympathies and condolences to all those touched by the devastating tragedy in the Atlanta Metropolitan area,” Woodward said. “We join the country in mourning those who have lost their lives in this senseless attack.”

Eight people were killed in Tuesday night’s shooting, including six Asian women. The victims have been identified as Soon C. Park, 74; Hyun J. Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 59; Yong A. Yue, 63; Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49 and Daoyou Feng 44.

The murders happened the same day the coalition Stop AAPI Hate released a report indicating reports of anti-Asian hate incidents have risen, with the majority of those incidents involving women.

Woodward’s directive is in line with that of President Joe Biden, who has ordered all flags at federal facilities to be lowered to half-staff.

Flags will remain at half-staff through Monday.

