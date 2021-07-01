Woodward orders flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of fallen Seattle officer

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags at all Spokane city facilities to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of fallen Seattle Police Officer Alexandra Brenneman Harris.

Officer Harris was struck and killed by a vehicle while she was checking on people who had been in a crash on I-5. A memorial for Harris is set for Thursday at 1 p.m. at T-Mobile park in Seattle.

Woodward’s order coincides with Governor Jay Inslee’s order to lower flags at all state agency facilities.

