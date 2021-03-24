Woodward orders flags at half-staff to honor Boulder shooting victims

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags at all city facilities to be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims killed in Boulder earlier this week.

“Spokane sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to all those touched by the devastating tragedy in Boulder,” said Woodward. “We encourage anyone with a flag outside their home or business to join us in this recognition to honor their memory.”

Woodward’s order coincides with President Joe Biden’s directive that state and U.S. flags at all state agency facilities also be lowered.

Flags will remain lowered through sundown on Saturday.

