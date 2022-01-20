Woodland Middle School switches to remote learning

by Will Wixey

Copyright 4 News Now

COUER D’ALENE, Id. — Due to overwhelming staff shortages, Woodland Middle School announced they are switching to online learning.

Beginning Friday, all Woodland students are to be taught virtually. The school says they are planning on the switch being temporary, however if staffing problems persist they could stay remote for the rest of the following week.

Woodland says they have 19 total staff members out, and there are not enough substitute teachers to replace them.

The school tells students to pick up their Chromebooks at 7th period on Thursday, and remote learning will begin on Friday. Synchronous learning is to occur next week, however the district plans to reassess on Monday whether they can reopen.

They plan to send out an email to parents regarding extracurricular activities. Secondary bus routes that run to Lake City High School will stay in operation. Grab-and-go lunches will be available inside the front entrance near the office.

For tech support, the school says to visit their website here.

RELATED: Centennial Middle School moves to virtual learning

RELATED: Staffing shortages close Wilbur-Creston schools Thursday and Friday

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.