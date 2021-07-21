Wonder Market’s first annual Wonder Fair kicks off in August

by Rylee Fitzgerald

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first-ever Wonder Fair is coming to celebrate the new and improved Wonder Market space.

The event takes place on Sunday, August 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is sponsored by the original three Wonder Market vendors, including High Tide Lobster Rolls from Chef Chad White, Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters and Bosco Pasta & Panini from Chef Ethan Stowell.

The goal was to introduce the new market space to the Spokane community, but that introduction has now evolved into what is hoped to be an annual festival catering to families. The inaugural event will benefit the local charity The Wishing Star Foundation.

Live music from Carter Hudson Band as well as DJ Unifest and DJ Moon Wild will be providing some entertainment for the whole family, and you’re not going to want to miss out on the other activities, such as balloon animals, ping pong, cornhole, a charity raffle, a bouncy castle and a dunk tank.

All raffle and dunk proceeds, as well as a percentage of all vendor sales, will benefit the Wishing Star Foundation and their work with local families.

All vendors will be open for food service, and kids younger than 12 eat for free. There will be drink specials for adults as well as guest vendors and ice cream to keep attendees cool.

This is a free event but there will be raffle tickets available for purchase. Raffle prizes include a private dinner for up to ten people at Tavolàta, a Coffee Cupping class for up to six people with Evans Brothers Roasters as well as a variety of gift certificates and event tickets.

The Wonder Market is located within the Wonder Building at 835 N Post St. in Spokane.

