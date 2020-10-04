Wonder Building extends farmers market for fall-winter season

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Wonder Building is extending its farmer’s market into the winter months, it announced Friday.

The old bread factory found new life in November, when it welcomed several new businesses to renovated space, including High Tide Lobster Bar and Evans Brothers Coffee.

It opened its space to a Saturday farmers market in May and, according to a Facebook post, the organizers had so much fun this summer, they weren’t ready to close.

The market will now stay open every Saturday between now and December 19.

Farmers and vendors interested in applying to sell goods can do so here.

