Women’s March to be held in Coeur d’Alene on Saturday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A women’s march is set to take place in Coeur d’Alene on Saturday.

According to the group’s Facebook event, the march is being held to “demand Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s last wish is honored and to get out the vote for the upcoming election.”

On her death bed, the former Supreme Court justice asked that her replacement not be selected until after the November election.

The upcoming march comes as President Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, appeared before the Senate for her confirmation hearing.

The group marching in Coeur d’Alene plans to meet at Riverstone Park at 11 a.m.

