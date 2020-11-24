Women: How has the COVID-19 crisis affected your work and home life? Tell us here

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on all of us for so many reasons. There are the health concerns, of course. There is also a massive economic impact to families in our community.

Labor statistics show women have been disproportionately affected by the economic fallout of this pandemic. Women are more likely to work in hospitality, restaurants and health care and have been laid off at a higher rate than men. More women have chosen to leave the workforce to take care of kids who are now learning from home.

The impact has been most significant on single moms, who often do not have a helping hand. Women of color have also lost more jobs than their white counterparts.

These impacts will be felt for generations, as women often have a tougher time re-entering the work force at the same level.

This is not a “women’s issue” – this is a family, community and economic issue. That is why we are dedicating our resources to a special reporting project called “Her Recession.”

We will share the stories of women living this struggle and also do our best to offer solutions and resources. We hope you will share your stories – and resources – with us.