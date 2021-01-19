Women and Children’s Free Restaurant gets first donation as part of ‘Extend the Love’ campaign

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first donation as part of the “Extend the Love” campaign was delivered to the Women and Children’s Free Restaurant on Tuesday.

Spokane actress Sydney Sweeney saw a need among struggling restaurants and homeless shelters, and wanted to help.

She donated $12,000 to launch the “12 Days of Christmas” project, which bought meals from 12 Spokane resturants to send to 12 shelters.

Inspired by her generosity, Lifewise Health Plan and Washington Trust Bank each matched her donation as part of their own “Extend the Love” campaign.

“Extend the Love” officially began on January 12 and will continue on through mid-February. The project will not be accepting any new donations, but if you want to contribute to support area families and shelters, visit the Women and Children’s Free Restaurant.

