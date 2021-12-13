Women and Children’s Free Restaurant distributing free Christmas groceries this Wednesday

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Everyone should be able to get a meal this holiday season.

That’s why Women and Children’s Free Restaurant and Community Kitchen is giving out free groceries for the holiday.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, the first 250 women who come by will get groceries for everything they’ll need for a holiday breakfast and dinner.

There will also be a gift included and Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a surprise appearance between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Gift bags have holiday soaps, hand sanitizer, mascara and other goodies inside thanks to a partnership with Project Beauty Share.

The distribution event itself is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Wednesday.

The only qualification is for an adult female to be present.

Join the car line on N Normandie St., entering from W. Boone Ave. A traffic team will be there to direct you. Just look for the individuals in orange vests.

No car? No problem! You’re welcome to get your groceries by walking up as well.

Ingredients for holiday breakfast and dinner:

Fully Cooked Ham

Eggs

2% Milk/Juice

Butter or Margarine

Potatoes, Onions, Carrots and Salad

Apples and Oranges

Bread and Dinner Rolls

Cake Mix

Candy Canes

Pantry Items:

Chicken, Tuna, Chicken Stock, Chili Mix, Mandarin Oranges, Mixed Vegetables, Soup, Green Beans, Cooking Oil, Rice, Lentils, Peanut Butter, Pasta, Pasta Sauce and Jam

Women and Children’s Free Restaurant and Community Kitchen is located at 1408 N Washington St.

More information about the event can be found on the WCFR website.

