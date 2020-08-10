Women and Children’s Free Restaurant continues to support families during pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. — Women and Children’s Free Restaurant has grown from serving 700 meals in 1988 to 100,000 meals a year.

But things changed dramatically in this year and they’ve provided over 400,000 meals so far.

Job losses and school closures have had a tremendous impact.

Fresh meal and grocery distributions will continue in August every Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1408 N Washington St.

There are curbside and walk-up services available and no paperwork or qualifications are required.

You must have an adult female present and face masks must be worn.

WCFR has endured as Spokane’s only fully licensed, free restaurant and they say they have the capacity to help a lot of people.

Food is critical to well-being, yet tragically, 1 in 5 children in our community struggle with hunger and families are forced to make tough choices between food and other basic needs. During a pandemic, it’s much worse.

WCFR meals allow thousands of women and children to receive much-needed nutrition, and the ability to utilize limited finances for other necessities, like rent, utilities, education, childcare and healthcare.

Many households experiencing food insecurity do not qualify for federal nutrition programs and now, more than ever, rely on organizations like WCFR to make it through the day.

The organization is also having a Protein Food Drive on Monday, Aug. 10 to fulfill an immediate need for canned chicken and tuna.

This will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donations are also always accepted on their website.