Woman whose death was questioned in viral post died of accidental overdose

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane woman whose cause of death was the subject of a viral social media post questioning the Spokane Police Department was determined to have died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner released the cause of Diamond Morrow’s death on Tuesday upon receiving results from a toxicology report.

Morrow died on June 28.

A tweet from one of Morrow’s high school classmates alleged she was murdered and some speculated that police did not address her death as a murder investigation because she was Black. The tweet was retweeted thousands of times.

At the time, SPD released a statement saying “inaccurate information (which has been repeated thousands of times on social media) indicated that the police department was not conducting an investigation and had ignored this incident. That information spread across different social media platforms and as stated earlier – is inaccurate and in fact, grossly misleading.”

