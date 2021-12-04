Woman who pleaded guilty to shooting, killing apartment owner in 2017 sentenced

SPOKANE, Wash.– A woman who pleaded guilty to murder and assault was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday.

Anne Carpenter shot and killed the owner of the Westview Manor Apartments, Danette Kane, in 2017. She also shot the apartment manager Michael Troy. The shooting left Troy blind.

Carpenter’s plea agreement called for 25 years in prison plus five years for a “firearm enhancement.”

The defence argued the reason Carpenter shot Kane and Troy was she is diagnosed with schizophrenia. The defence said Carpenter believes, and also believed at the time, an ex-boyfriend was trying to kill her.

“She’s an individual that suffers from something that’s beyond her control,” the defence said.

Carpenter did not speak at the sentencing.

PREVIOUS: Lower South Hill murder suspect makes first court appearance

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.