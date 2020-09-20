Woman walks virtual Bloomsday with family, nine years after fateful double lung transplant

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Bloomsday looks a lot different this year, but today’s run was a special one for the Goodwin family.

Nine years ago today, Mary Goodwin had a double lung transplant that saved her life.

Leading up to this, she was battling pulmonary fibrosis and was only expected to live 3-5 more years; she was only able to finish the previous two Bloomsdays with oxygen tanks on her back.

It reached a point where even that was impossible.

Today was her ninth Bloomsday walk since that transplant, and she celebrated it was ‘Mary’s Team’ on the anniversary of that surgery.















