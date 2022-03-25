Woman to spend 17 years in prison for Spokane Valley murder

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A local woman will spend 17 years in prison for murder and robbery.

Kayla J. Holden pleaded guilty to the October murder of 37-year-old Allyson Davis.

Detectives said Holden and 42-year-old Jerome J. Lee Jr approached Davis and another man asking for a ride. Some type of altercation occurred and Davis was shot. She later died at the hospital.

Holden was on the run for weeks, but was ultimately arrested in late December. An anonymous tip sent to Crime Stoppers of the Northwest helped police find her.

As part of an agreement with Davis’ family and the courts, Holden pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

