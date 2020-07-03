Woman shoplifts clothing store in Northtown Mall, pepper sprays employees to make her escape

Nikki Torres by Nikki Torres

NORTH SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a woman who shoplifted from a clothing store in Northtown Mall and pepper sprayed employees in the process.

Police officers said they got the call at around 6 p.m. Thursday for a robbery at Buckle at Northtown Mall. Police said the suspect, 20-year-old Vanessa Schultz, stole several pieces of clothing and pepper sprayed employees when she made her escape.

The employees were able to identify the car Schultz drove away in, and police said it was unique enough to be identified by an officer who was nearby.

The Spokane Police officer stopped Schultz’s car and took her into custody.

Officers returned the clothing Schultz stole back to the Buckle store. Other people in Schultz’s care were released after an investigation, when police determined they were not directly involved with the crime.

Schultz was booked into the Spokane County Regional Jail for robbery in the first degree because she used pepper spray during the theft. Schultz has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance (no prescription) and theft in the third degree.

