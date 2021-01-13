Woman rescued from partially collapsed house caused by fallen tree
SPOKANE, Wash. — Emergency crews rescued a woman trapped inside a partially collapsed house on the South Hill Wednesday morning.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the house, on 63rd Ave, was hit by a fallen tree.
The tree broke off the top and speared between a husband and wife who were in their bedroom.
The woman was pinned and had to be extricated. She was taken to the hospital for a crush injury; firefighters are unsure if this could be minor or major.
4 News Now is on scene working to learn more.
