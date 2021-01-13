Woman rescued from partially collapsed house caused by fallen tree

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Emergency crews rescued a woman trapped inside a partially collapsed house on the South Hill Wednesday morning.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the house, on 63rd Ave, was hit by a fallen tree.

The tree broke off the top and speared between a husband and wife who were in their bedroom.

The woman was pinned and had to be extricated. She was taken to the hospital for a crush injury; firefighters are unsure if this could be minor or major.

4 News Now is on scene working to learn more.

The woman has been extricated and rescued. Well done D8 and SFD — Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) January 13, 2021







