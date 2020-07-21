Woman remembers fiancée who died during tragic jet skiing accident

SPOKANE, Wash. – In the past few days, several people have been involved in jet skiing accidents.

On Friday, a 24-year-old died in Grant County. A 16-year-old girl also died in Stevens County this past Sunday.

“She just became a part of my life really quickly,” said Felisha Custer, the victim’s fiancée.

Some may think of it as young love. For Felisha Custer, it was much more than that.

“There was no question about it. She was amazing,” she said.

Custer and Chantel Hendrix were engaged at just 18 and 16 years old. They spent every day together for the past three months, up until this past Sunday.

That morning, Hendrix decided to go jet skiing with her family out on Long Lake.

“She hadn’t replied to me for hours and I didn’t want to think anything was wrong, you know?,” said Custer.

She later learned her instinct was right.

Hendrix was riding with her five-year-old sister Zoe, when her key was accidentally knocked out of her jet ski, stopping it completely.

Her dad and step mom were trailing behind them and weren’t able to stop fast enough before hitting them.

“She died on impact and her little sister in hanging on,” Custer said.

Although Custer may be heartbroken, she’s grateful for the time they spent together.

“She was so easy to know, so easy to love,” she said.

