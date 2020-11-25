Woman killed in mobile home fire Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was killed in a mobile home fire Monday at the Ponderosa Mobile Home Park.

Spokane Fire Department says they received a call from a neighbor who saw soot on the inside of the mobile home’s windows. Firefighters arrived and kicked the door in, revealing “horrific living conditions,” according to the department — the utilities to the home had been shut off, and it appeared the homeowner had set up two barbecues in the home to provide heat, one in the kitchen and one in the bedroom.

They found a 61-year-old woman in the home, declaring her dead on the scene.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but the Fire Department has ruled it an accident. There were no smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors in the mobile home.

