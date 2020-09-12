Woman involved in three-car crash near Coeur d’Alene facing vehicular manslaughter

Emily Oliver

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — A woman involved in a three-car crash west of Coeur d’Alene Friday has been booked on vehicular manslaughter charges, according to the Kootenai County Jail roster.

Idaho State Police say the crash happened when 57-year-old Christine M. Cann entered I-90 from Northwest Boulevard, going westbound in the eastbound lane.

Troopers say Cann continued driving in the wrong direction until she hit 24-year-old Jeremy Scherer’s car head on, causing it to spin sideways near milepost 10. Scherer was then hit on the driver’s side by a Subaru, driven by 57-year-old Christopher Comer.

Both Scherer and Comer’s cars continued to the right shoulder and came to rest near the bike path. Canns stopped in the middle of the eastbound lanes.

Both Cann and Scherer were taken to Kootenai Health.

4 News Now has reached out to ISP for an update on both drivers, but is still waiting to hear back.

A jail roster shows Cann was booked into the Kootenai County Jail on vehicular manslaughter charges on Friday night.

