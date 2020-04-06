Woman hoping to find owners of photo album she found near Audubon Park 15 years ago

Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — On a snowy night 15 years ago, Kara Finley found an album full of wedding photos on a side street in the Audubon neighborhood.

She intended to track down the people in the photos at the time, but got caught up with other things. She recently found the album while going through old boxes and is hoping to find its rightful owner.

Finley said she found the album in the winter of 2004-2005 across the street from Audubon Park.

Anyone who might know the album’s owner can email erinr@kxly.com to be connected to Finley.

