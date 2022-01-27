Woman hit, killed by car on I-90 near George

by Olivia Roberts

GRANT CO., Wash. — A woman died just after midnight Thursday when she was hit by a car on I-90.

Washington State Patrol said the woman was standing in the freeway about five miles east of George when she was hit by someone driving an SUV.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured, but the car was totaled.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

There have been no charges filed against the driver.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.