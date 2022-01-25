Woman hit by car, killed near Spokane’s Mission Park

by Melissa Luck

Copyright 2022 kxly.com

SPOKANE, Wash – A woman was hit and killed while crossing the street in east Spokane Monday night.

It happened just after 6:00 p.m. at Columbus and North Superior near Mission Park.

A 4 News Now photographer was driving by and was among the first on the scene. He began to provide aid and a passerby did CPR until medics arrived.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who hit her stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

This story is developing and we’ll add more information as we get it

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.