Woman hit and killed in North Spokane, driver arrested

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested a driver for killing a woman in North Spokane.

According to Cpl. Nick Briggs, a woman in her 40s was hit by a truck near Cincinnati Street and Olympic Avenue. First responders arrived and attempted life-saving measures around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday. She passed away at the scene.

Briggs said the driver, a man in his 40s, was in a “dating relationship” with the woman. He added that an argument happened on Sunday between the two, but it’s unclear when it happened or if the fight played a factor in the incident.

Briggs said the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. He’s accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for vehicular homicide.

Major Crimes is investigating the crash.

