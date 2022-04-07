Woman found in Inchelium after being reported missing for three days

by Will Wixey

Credit: Spokane Regional Air Support Unit

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman has been rescued after being reported missing in the Inchelium area for three days.

A Spokane Regional Air Support Unit Rescue 3 Flight Crew received a request from a Search and Rescue Team to assist with finding a missing woman. The victim was in her 60s and was last seen walking away from her car at an Inchelium gas station on Saturday.

The Search and Rescue team located the woman at the bottom of a canyon. She was dehydrated, weak, and suffered from possible hypothermia and pain.

An SRASU Rescue 3 Flight Crew responded to the area to transport the victim. The helicopter landed safely near the victim’s location, and Rescue Medics provided medical aid as the victim was flown to the Inchelium Medical Clinic.

The victim was later transferred to a waiting ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

