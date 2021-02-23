Woman found dead in Spokane apartment two days after winning jackpot at casino

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating the possible murder of a woman found dead in her Spokane apartment.

According to court documents, the body of 46-year-old Jenny Jones was found by family members on February 17. When police arrived at the home near Sharp Avenue and Madison Street, they found Jones face down in the living room.

Court documents state she had blood on her face and shirt, and officers believe the blood from Jones did not appear to run down her shirt. A small “putty-type” knife was found near her face, according to documents.

Because of the blood evidence and condition of the woman’s clothing, detectives state in documents that her death could be something other than a natural death.

Prior to her death, a family member talked to Jones, who said she won a jackpot at a local casino. Documents state this conversation happened two days before Jones was found dead. The family member couldn’t get ahold of Jones after her phone died on February 15 and that is when the family went to her house and discovered her body, documents state.

Detectives spoke with neighbors. One told police about an issue Jones was having with a man. According to the neighbor, Jones told him she might have to call police because he refused to leave her apartment.

Later that day, two neighbors claim they heard someone in Jones’s apartment and said it “sounded like the man was talking to himself.”

Police have filed a second-degree murder search warrant for Jones’s apartment. No suspects have been identified.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner lists the cause and manner of Jones’s death as “pending.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.