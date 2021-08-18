Boyfriend arrested, charged for murder of Spirit Lake woman

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested and charged a man for the murder of a Spirit Lake woman.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old John D. Dalton was the long-time boyfriend of 56-year-old Tina Swor.

Swor was found dead inside a home on W. Delaware St. on Monday after her family requested a welfare check. Police said she had multiple gunshot wounds.

The Benewah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of Dalton walking in St. Maries, Idaho around 6 p.m. Wednesday. A deputy arrived in the area and detained Dalton.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office detectives later arrived to investigate further. A search warrant for a nearby hotel was executed, and detectives found evidence of the crime. Dalton was then arrested and charged with murder.

Dalton was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building.

