Woman dies after falling through ice on Lake Coeur d’Alene

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

HARRISON, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered a woman who fell through the ice on Lake Coeur d’Alene Tuesday afternoon, but were unable to resuscitate her.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 77-year-old Leslie Daniels reportedly went out onto the ice to rescue an animal, but fell through into the freezing water. People nearby tried to rescue her using canoes and ropes but could not get to her.

The Sheriff’s Office dive team were called to the scene, where they found Daniels unconscious and underwater.

Responders attempted to resuscitate Daniels but were unsuccessful.

If you see an animal falling through ice, the Sheriff’s Office says you will likely fall through the ice going after them. You are instead urged to call authorities.

