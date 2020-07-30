Woman charged with vehicular homicide of her son following fatal crash

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — A woman is being investigated for vehicular homicide after surviving a crash that killed her son.

Spokane Police say that 63-year-old Joyce Ford crashed into a car near Indiana and Perry on Tuesday. Her son, James Ford, was taken to the hospital and later died of what court documents describe as a “devastating brain injury.” A dog riding in the car was also killed in the crash.

Ford told officers that she had taken prescription drugs and smoked meth just two days prior, and was arrested after failing several sobriety tests.

Officers also learned that her license was suspended third degree, court documents say.

Ford was booked into the Spokane County Jail for vehicular homicide and driving with a suspended license.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.