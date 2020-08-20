Woman charged with assault, DUI following police pursuit down I-90

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Sheriff’s deputies pursued a suspect down I-90, who crashed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians trying to escape authorities.

Wednesday afternoon, deputies responded to a call of two people smoking meth in a black sedan in the corner of the McDonalds parking lot at Sprague and Havana. When they arrived, the two suspects were asleep in the car.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Traci Abern, was holding a syringe and had a rubber band tied around her biscep. There was allegedly a large amount of drug paraphernalia in the car.

The deputies announced their presence and woke the two up. Deputies say that the suspects were hastily trying to hide their paraphernalia, ignoring orders to show their hands.

When a deputy tried to open the door, he found it was locked, and Traci allegedly put the gear into reverse, swinging around to try and hit him.

Abern then put the car in drive and tried to run the deputy over. He moved out of the way while Abern sped off down Sprague. Both deputies got in their patrol car and gave chase.

Abern then took the Fancher on-ramp to I-90, speeding down the freeway to the Division exit, striking one car, squeezing between two others, and nearly hitting a crossing pedestrian while running a red light.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, one of her tires had gone flat and was beginning to rip apart. Abern tried to make another hasty turn at Second and Division, nearly striking more crossing pedestrians, but deputies were able to stop her with a PIT maneuver.

Abern allegedly tried to drive out of the PIT maneuver, crashing into a parked car before deputies could pull up and pin her car.

Several deputies and police officers arrived to help take the suspects into custody.

The man in the car with Abern was not charged with a crime, but both were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. Abern told police she took off because she was scared and did not want to lose her kids, which the Sheriff’s Office says were not in her care. While being tested, she told police that she would probably test positive for methamphetamine and heroin.

Abern was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree assault, attempting to elude police and driving under the influence.

