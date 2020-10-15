2 adults, cats safely escape Spokane Valley house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two adults and their cats safely escaped an early morning house fire near West Valley High School.
Spokane Valley firefighters responded to the home on N Sargent Rd near E Valleyway Ave around 7:20 a.m.
A woman who lived at the home woke up to a strong smoke smell and noticed a hotspot on her ceiling.
The fire was contained to the attic and firefighters will have to pull the ceiling down.
Firefighters determined the fire started from an electrical problem.
