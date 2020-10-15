2 adults, cats safely escape Spokane Valley house fire

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two adults and their cats safely escaped an early morning house fire near West Valley High School.

Spokane Valley firefighters responded to the home on N Sargent Rd near E Valleyway Ave around 7:20 a.m.

#BREAKING: A fire in a home on N Sargent Rd in Spokane Valley is contained. SVFD is on scene. A woman woke up around 7:20am to the strong smell of smoke and noticed a hot spot on her ceiling. She called 911 and fire crews responded. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/7LwZokJX3Y — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) October 15, 2020

A woman who lived at the home woke up to a strong smoke smell and noticed a hotspot on her ceiling.

The fire was contained to the attic and firefighters will have to pull the ceiling down.

Firefighters determined the fire started from an electrical problem.

