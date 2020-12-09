Woman arrested for trafficking 2.75 pounds of heroin in Kootenai Co.

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

KOOTENAI CO. Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, with the support of the Kootenai County Joint Agency SWAT team, located 2.75 pounds of heroin during an arrest Tuesday.

Around 3:00 p.m., detectives executed a search warrant on N. Hauser Lake Rd. near Hauser Lake. The warrant was obtained for the house for suspected illegal drug violations.

All residents inside the house complied with SWAT’s orders and detectives found about approximately $195,000 worth of heroin. Detectives also located methamphetamine, prescription pills, a cash counting machine, three guns, paraphernalia and items associated with the distribution of illegal drugs throughout the house.

Detectives arrested 38-year-old Paula L. Riojas for trafficking heroin and unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

