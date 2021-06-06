Woman accidentally shot in stomach at Rathdrum home

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Police Lights Police Lights

RATHDRUM, Idaho — A Rathdrum woman was accidentally shot in the stomach while inside a home Saturday evening.

Police responded to the shooting near Pine and Wright St., where they found the woman with a gunshot wound on her stomach. An ambulance quickly arrived and took her to the hospital.

Authorities say the woman was awake and talking with first responders before being moved to the ambulance.

Initial investigations suggest someone in the home accidentally shot the woman.

