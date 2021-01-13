Wolffy’s diner closing after more than 50 years

SPOKANE, Wash. — Iconic 1950’s-styled diner Wolffy’s is closing after half a century, blaming Governor Inslee’s statewide closures.

The diner’s last day will be Saturday, January 16 — although their restaurant in Airway Heights is still open for breakfast and lunch.

“In the last 50+ years while working in the family business I have seen good times, bad times, war and peace but if you were willing to work hard and make good decisions, you could provide a better life for your children,” read a note taped to the door. “But I guess that dream along with our other freedoms and liberties will just be kicked to the curb and forgotten.”

The owner is highly critical of Governor Inslee’s statewide closures, which in turn have forced many local businesses to close their doors.

“Stay happy and healthy and if you decide to remove the Governor put my name on the list,” reads the note.