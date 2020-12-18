With fewer red kettles out, Salvation Army of Spokane facing $35,000 shortfall

Elaine Thompson A Salvation Army bell is rung by Michael Cronin as he staffs the charity's red donation kettle in front of a grocery store, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Linden, Wash. Despite record amounts of charitable donations this year, nonprofits across the country are being suffocated by the effects of the pandemic. Organizations face soaring costs and demands for help, yet are largely without their own support systems, including volunteers and in-person fundraising events.

SPOKANE, Wash. — There is only one week left in red kettle season and the Salvation Army of Spokane is in dire need of help.

With fewer kettles out this year because of the pandemic, the Salvation Army is experiencing a $35,000 shortfall from this time last year.

This year, the organization has seen as much as a 50 percent increase in community need because of COVID-19, as many new faces have been seen due to lost jobs or reduced employment hours.

In a release, the Salvation Army said their free programs, which provide foster care and short-term emergency care for people in need, are at risk.

Smart chips and QR codes have been placed on red kettle signs to allow shoppers to simply “bump” or scan their phones to make a donation.

Shoppers will be directed to a custom page that accepts Apple and Google payment options. The funds will then be distributed to the Salvation Army of Spokane based on the donor’s billing ZIP code and an email receipt will be sent directly to their phone.

If you are not near a kettle, you can still donate online here.

