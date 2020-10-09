With ‘Dreams’ and juice, Idaho man finds online fame

Associated Press by Associated Press

Warehouse worker Nathan Apodaca is enjoying the ride of online fame from a 22-second TikTok video in which he chugs cranberry juice and sings along to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” while cruising down an Idaho highway atop a longboard.

The video has racked up more than 33 million views and counting since he posted it last month, with thousands of others posting their own versions, including politicians and even Mick Fleetwood.

“I’ve just been getting flooded with everybody, even just a little boy drinking juice,” he said from the RV where he lives in Idaho Falls, Idaho. “I think I’ve even seen a dog on a skateboard rolling around with some juice taped to him or something. It’s insane.”

Apodaca, 37, said his vehicle broke down Sept. 25, so he skated to work, singing, filming and drinking as he went. He almost didn’t post the clip, but broke into a smile when all the views and likes started to roll in — more than a million after he’d ended his shift that day.

“I’m just happy that I could bring everybody just a chance to smile, just in all this chaos that’s going on right now,” he said. “I’m glad I can just let everybody just take time out and just breathe.”

Ocean Spray, whose cranberry juice Apodaca is seen swigging in the video, latched on to the moment as a marketing opportunity. This week the company gave him a new truck filled with as much juice as he could drink. His daughter, who had been helping him track interview requests and online donations, knocked at the door.

“I go outside and yeah, there’s just all these camera people everywhere. I was just like, ‘What the heck! This is like Publishers Clearing House!’ I’m like ‘Did I just win a check?’ Yeah, the truck and the juice was wow, that was just amazing,” he said.

Streams of the 1977 Fleetwood Mac track have soared, and band co-founder Mick Fleetwood posted his own video emulating Apodaca’s. The 73-year-old drummer wrote on TikTok: ”@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different.”

Apodaca says he’s hoping for additional partnerships with Ocean Spray but doesn’t have a grand plan to capitalize on his newfound fame.

“I hear of things coming up,” he said. “But if this just stops right now, I’m fine with it. … I’m blessed that everybody’s just happy about this all, just to vibe out for even just 15 to 30 seconds.”

RELATED: Ocean Spray gives Idaho man a truck after viral TikTok video

READ: Mick Fleetwood joins TikTok to recreate viral longboard and ‘Dreams’ video

COPYRIGHT 2020THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.