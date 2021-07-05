Wishing Star Foundation is granting wishes again

Vincent Saglimbeni by Vincent Saglimbeni

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Wishing Star Foundation will be opening up and granting travel wishes to children for the first time in over a year.

The Wishing Star Foundation gives children ages 3-21 with terminal conditions or who are battling life-threatening illnesses the opportunity to travel to anywhere they have always wanted to go.

COVID-19 vaccinations will not be required for children or families who travel with the Foundation.

“Unlike other wish granting organizations, we feel it is a personal decision between our Wishing Star families and their physicians,” says Lonna Smith, Executive Director for the Wishing Star Foundation.

With travel restrictions now easing up, the Wishing Star Foundation will be continuing to work with programs like ‘Give Kids The World’ of Disney and others to ensure travel safety.

“It is our number one priority to make sure our kids are safe during travel wishes, however, it is not our position to impose COVID-19 vaccination requirements,” Smith said. “If they can wish it, we can grant it.”

RELATED: Local charity looks for community help to find money in creative ways

PAST COVERAGE: Little girl with rare syndrome gets brand new backyard

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.