Wintry weather returns Sunday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– For now, it’s more clouds and fog moving in and out of the Spokane region, but soon we’ll see wintry weather moving back into the Inland Northwest.

Patchy fog and low clouds will spread out from Central Washington across much of the area again on Saturday morning, but this will lift quickly and we’ll spend the rest of the day under a milky sky of high clouds with the sun shining through. Temperatures will be quite chilly in NE Washington and the Idaho Panhandle to start the day, low teens, but will reach the mid and upper 30s by 4 p.m. Further east, it will be another day with low 30s for highs with dull cloudy skies.

The storm arrives on Sunday morning with snow in the Cascades and some light rain or freezing rain possible west of Spokane to the foot of the mountains. Light snow or sleet is possible in the morning in Spokane with flurries in Couer d’Alene. Snow will be more common and constant in the Idaho Panhandle and long the Pend Oreille River in Washington. Wintry precipitation will turn to rain late in the day before more snow showers Sunday night as temperatures cool. Snow totals of 3-5″ are possible across much of North Idaho by the time we wake up on Monday morning.

Another impact from the storm will be gusty winds across the Columbia Basin. 3o to 35 mph gusts will make for a blustery end to Sunday.

Once the storm leaves the area on Monday we’ll see quiet but chilly weather with highs in the low 30s and a chance for light snow showers.