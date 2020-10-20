Wintry weather on the way! Snow & cold in the forecast -Kris

If you haven’t brought out your heavy winter coat yet, I think you will need it by the end of the week. A dramatic cooling trend is in the forecast. Temperatures topped out a little above average on Monday, but each day this week, they will take a drop. Enjoy some pretty fall weather on Tuesday. We will have a mix of sun and clouds, breezy conditions and high temperatures climbing into the lower to mid 50s. That just a little below average.

A cold front on Wednesday will drop our temperatures even lower. It will also bring a chance of light precipitation, however, it will mostly be light rain. Finally, by Friday, high temperatures will only reach the 30s! Meanwhile, a strong system will drop into the Inland Northwest for the weekend, bringing with it the potential for snow in the valleys and overnight lows down into the teens. We could possibly even reach record lows.