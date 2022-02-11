Winthrop cross-country skier fulfills her 3rd grade Olympic dreams

SPOKANE, Wash. — Novie McCabe is turning her Olympic dreams into reality.

The 20-year-old has practiced cross-country skiing since she was a little girl. She grew up in Winthrop, Washington, where the weather is perfect for the sport.

McCabe had her eyes set on cross-country skiing in the Olympics since elementary school. She wrote a letter to her future self graduating high school that read, “I love skiing and I hope I’m in the Olympics for skiing.” Now, she’s in Beijing to make her Olympic debut.

Her mother, Laurie McCabe, competed in the ’94 and ’98 Olympics for, you guessed it, cross-country skiing. She’s ecstatic her daughter fulfilled the goals she made for herself so many years ago.

“I’m definitely very excited for her. I’m glad she met her goals. Like her goals, they were big goals, right? She met them and that’s huge.”

