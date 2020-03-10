Wintery weather is on the way – Mark

Happy Tuesday!

Sun and clouds will continue through the afternoon, with an increased chance of clouds later today and tonight.

Expect scattered showers between midnight and 3 a.m. with mountain snow, too.

The Northern Cascades and the NE corner of Washington are looking to pick up the most snow with more also on the Idaho/Montana border.

The front arrives Friday with winter weather and more importantly very cold temperatures. Be prepared for this arctic cold snap with overnight lows in the teens and daytime highs around 30 degrees. We start improving Sunday afternoon and next week with a slow warm up.