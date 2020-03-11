Winter? Yeah, it’s still around -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — The rest of your Wednesday will be sun shiny and breezy. Capitalize on the conditions, because this weekend will be different.

By this afternoon, we should see mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be above average for this time of year. Typically, afternoon highs are in the mid 40s. Temperatures won’t stay this warm, however, so take advantage while you can. Today is a great day to go to the park, take a hike. Today might also be the day you get that yard work done. If you wait until this weekend, it will be much colder and you might also have to deal with snow.

Tonight will be mostly clear and dry. Gusts will still kick up to 25 mph.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s. Chilly evening, so pack a big coat if you’re in for a long night.

Temperatures are going to continually get colder each day starting tomorrow. Temperatures will drop to the 40s, then 30s, then 20s by Saturday.

Rain and snow is possible Friday. Then a good chance for snow showers Saturday. Winter is still here!

Make it a great Wednesday! -Nikki