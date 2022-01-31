Winter weather swings through tonight – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s been some snow showers around the Inland Northwest, but overall it’s been a quiet Sunday. That all changes tonight when a cold front brings wind, snow, and more types of wintry weather across our area. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the Cascades, Idaho mountains, the Idaho Panhandle valleys and Northeast Washington valleys tonight.

Snowfall of 2-4″ are expected in these areas with up to a foot over Lookout Pass and 18 inches in the Cascades.

In Central Washington, the Palouse, and Spokane, we’ll see a wintry mix in the evening before transitioning to snow as temperatures cool overnight. Snow will be on the lighter side so not much accumulation is expected around Spokane. Around the Rathdrum Prairie in North Idaho however snow totals will range from an inch or two in the west to up to 4 inches on the east side.

Expect a wintry commute in the morning with scattered snow showers during the day. Temperatures will rise to the mid 30s with some sun peeking through the clouds and snow showers in the afternoon. The middle of the week will be cold with a slight chance for more snowflakes.