Winter weather sticking around for a bit – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

It may be spring, but it sure feels like winter.

We’re expecting colder weather and we start off the week with a wind advisory.

That advisory will remain in place throughout today and into Tuesday.

Mon Wind Advisory

Here’s a look at the next 12 hours: Cloudy and windy for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

Mon Mid 12 Hrs

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • The wind advisory is in effect all day
  • Areas south of Spokane are in for a wintery mix
  • Our highs will be in the mid 40s all week
  • Another storm rolls through Thursday and Friday

Mon Mid 4 Things

Our highs are below average and windy today.

Mon Highs

Tuesday will be a bit calmer, but colder.

Mon Tue Highs

A fast-moving cold front slides in south of Spokane creating gusty winds up to 40 mph. That area can also expect rain and snow.

Low to mid-40s will stick around all week with 20s at night.

Another wintry storm will be in our area Thursday and Friday with a calmer and warmer weekend.

Mon Planning 7

