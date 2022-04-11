Winter weather sticking around for a bit – Mark
It may be spring, but it sure feels like winter.
We’re expecting colder weather and we start off the week with a wind advisory.
That advisory will remain in place throughout today and into Tuesday.
Here’s a look at the next 12 hours: Cloudy and windy for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- The wind advisory is in effect all day
- Areas south of Spokane are in for a wintery mix
- Our highs will be in the mid 40s all week
- Another storm rolls through Thursday and Friday
Our highs are below average and windy today.
Tuesday will be a bit calmer, but colder.
A fast-moving cold front slides in south of Spokane creating gusty winds up to 40 mph. That area can also expect rain and snow.
Low to mid-40s will stick around all week with 20s at night.
Another wintry storm will be in our area Thursday and Friday with a calmer and warmer weekend.
