Winter weather sticking around for a bit – Mark

It may be spring, but it sure feels like winter.

We’re expecting colder weather and we start off the week with a wind advisory.

That advisory will remain in place throughout today and into Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the next 12 hours: Cloudy and windy for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

The wind advisory is in effect all day

Areas south of Spokane are in for a wintery mix

Our highs will be in the mid 40s all week

Another storm rolls through Thursday and Friday

Our highs are below average and windy today.

Tuesday will be a bit calmer, but colder.

A fast-moving cold front slides in south of Spokane creating gusty winds up to 40 mph. That area can also expect rain and snow.

Low to mid-40s will stick around all week with 20s at night.

Another wintry storm will be in our area Thursday and Friday with a calmer and warmer weekend.