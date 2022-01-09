Winter weather rocks local homes

BAYVIEW, Idaho — Winter weather proved to be quite damaging for some homeowners this week.

Yesterday, one of our local viewers sent in pictures of a houseboat from Bayview, Idaho that nearly sank from the winter storm on Thursday.

It’s unknown whether the houseboat has since recovered from the damage.

It’s no surprise though, as many homes have been directly impacted by the weather. A home in Magnolia, Seattle fell victim to heavy rain when it slid off of its foundation.

One man was trapped in the basement of the home after the landslide. The woman inside was able to escape, though both the man and woman were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Although the weather shouldn’t be as punishing anymore, always be aware of your household’s stability. For some, staying inside isn’t the greatest option.

