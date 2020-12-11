Winter weather returns with Friday morning snow! -Kris

Tomorrow will be a good day to work from home if you have that option. Light snow will spread across Eastern Washington and North Idaho Friday morning and into the early afternoon. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the area for Friday morning and afternoon. Snow totals will be light, only between 1 and 2″, however, the timing will make the morning commute tricky. The chance of snow continues through Friday evening.

We will get a break from the snow for Saturday, but it will be back Saturday night and into Sunday. Snowfall will likely be light in the valleys, but it could bring heavier snow to the mountains. An active, typical December weather pattern continues through the 7-day forecast. Expect a chance of snow, possibly mixed with rain at times, every day through the 7-day forecast.