Winter weather over mountain passes makes it hard for stores to get supplies delivered

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash.–The snow is expected to pile up on Snoqualmie Pass Wednesday night. That’s why the Washington State Department of Transportation is advising drivers to reconsider their traveling plans if possible over the next three days.

WSDOT said it’s expecting high winds to roll in Tuesday night and at least two feet of snow on Wednesday with a wrap-up and freeze on Thursday.

Jayson Jarvis is a truck driver and transporting Gatorade from Seattle to Spokane. He said he’s already seeing tough conditions on the roads.

“My experience coming over was an avalanche close enough to my windshield to soak my windshield with snow, with a snow flurry,” he said.

Jarvis said he saw several semis spinning out on I-90. He was trying to make it up the hill before it could close again because of conditions.

“The shippers only ship at a certain time and we got to meet that. And the Receivers will get it when we get there. And they understand in the wintertime when the roads close, they close,” Jarvis said.

The pass conditions caused delays for fresh produce at Oriental Market in Spokane. Snoqualmie closed overnight Monday and was reopened the Tuesday morning.

“They’re open now but it would’ve been difficult to get over there and get back for tomorrow so we just called it off for this week,” Oriental Market owner Jerry Tyson said.

