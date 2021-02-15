Winter Storm Warning in effect, more snow on the way – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, February 15:
- Winter Storm Warning in effect
- Heavier snow south
- Snow ends tonight
- Slow warm up underway
Expect light snow throughout the day.
The watches and warnings are statewide.
Heavier snow to the south and the mountains.
Temperatures are about 10 degrees below average, but we do warm up this week.
We have a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 4:00 p.m. Expect two to four inches of snow for Spokane and more in the mountains to the west, south and east. Be prepared for winter driving conditions through Tuesday. Another round of snow is possible Thursday.
