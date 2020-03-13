Winter weather is about to make a late-season return! -Kris

The big changes in our weather pattern that we’ve been talking about all week finally arrive Friday and continue through the weekend. Blustery north winds, snow and very cold weather will engulf the Inland Northwest as an Arctic front charges through the region. Light snow will develop as early as Friday morning, however, there will be little or no accumulation through the day on Friday.

Friday night is another story. As temperatures drop, the snow will begin to stick. 3″ – 5″ will be common in the northern valleys with 1″ – 3″ in the Spokane area. Blowing and drifting snow will be an issue, as winds will gust up to 45 mph. Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 20s and lower 30s in many locations. Wind chill readings could drop down into the single digits and even the single digits below zero. By Sunday, the sunshine will return, but temperatures will still remain about 15 degrees below average. The work week will be sunny with a gradual warming trend.