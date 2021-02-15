Winter weather continues through Tuesday morning – Mark

Happy snowy Monday!

The winter weather is here and it’s sticking around for the day.

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:

A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 p.m. We’ll see heavier snow toward the south and into the Palouse The snow should taper off tonight Once the snow is gone, we’re in for a big warm up

We’re seeing winter weather and colder conditions across the state.

Those on the south side of town need to use extra caution when out today. We’re expecting 2-4 inches of snow here in Spokane, but higher accumulations to the south, especially down in Lewiston.

We’re seeing below average temperatures in the mid-20s to 30s.

We’ll see more snow in the mountains and to the south and east. If you plan to travel Tuesday, be extra cautious. A slow warm up is on the way for this weekend with another round of snow possible Thursday.